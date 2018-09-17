CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jenifer Lewis Wears Nike On Emmys Red Carpet In Support Of Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO]

Jenifer Lewis supports Nike and Colin Kaepernick

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jenifer Lewis may be the mother of Black Hollywood but she’s using her voice on the Emmy’s red carpet to salute another individual making waves.

The Black’ish star arrived to the Emmy Awards dipped head to toe in Nike. Her reason? To support Colin Kaepernick and the fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she said on the red carpet.

She continued, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

RELATED: Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad

Nike made Kaepernick the focal point of the 30th anniversary of their Just Do It campaign earlier this month and stock prices have closed at all-time highs in the days since. Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for almost two seasons now after he protested police brutality and racial injustice throughout the 2016 season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lewis had a personal message to Kaepernick on the red carpet, “Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018

Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy's Red Carpet

19 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy's Red Carpet

Continue reading Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy’s Red Carpet

Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy's Red Carpet

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmys are tonight and Black Hollywood figured the best way to show out is serve nothing but LOOKS on the red carpet. See the best photos from the red carpet from Thandie Newton to Sterling K. Brown to Issa Rae and more.

Jenifer Lewis Wears Nike On Emmys Red Carpet In Support Of Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close