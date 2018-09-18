The numbers just keep going up! The flooding caused by Hurricane Florence is doing some real damage in North and South Carolina. Reports say, thirty-two people have died as a result of Florence with 25 of those deaths in North Carolina.

On Sunday night, the body of a 1-year-old was found in Union County. His mother lost her grip of him and he got swept away in the flood waters. On Sunday afternoon, a 3-month-old child was killed when a tree fell on their home.

In South Carolina, a man drove into standing water on Pond Branch Road near Gilbert and died. Two deaths were reported in Duplin County on Saturday afternoon. A 68-year-old man was electrocuted at a home when he attempted to connect two extension cords outside in the rain. In Kinston, a 77-year-old man was found dead Friday at his home on Middle Street. An 81-year-old man died when he fell and struck his head while packing to evacuate Friday. That’s just a few of the people that have perished as result of Hurricane Florence and they are expecting more rain to come. Prayers for the Carolina’s and all in the path of this storm.

Hurricane Florence: 32 dead, including 25 dead in North Carolina was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

