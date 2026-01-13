How to Protect Your Instagram After the Big Data Leak | Techie Tuesday

Hackers gain access to Instagram accounts, then scam followers for money via payment apps.

Reuse of passwords across accounts makes all your info vulnerable if one is breached.

Securing devices, checking login sessions, and using unique passwords are critical steps to protect yourself.

A major Instagram data breach has put millions of users on high alert, and experts say what happens next could be even more dangerous than the hack itself.

According to reports, information connected to more than 18 million Instagram accounts has been exposed. If you recently received a strange text saying you requested a password reset or were asked to click a link to “secure” your account, you were likely targeted by scammers taking advantage of the breach. The goal isn’t just to steal your Instagram — it’s to steal everything connected to it.

Once hackers gain access to an Instagram account, they often take over the profile and begin messaging the account’s followers. These messages usually ask for money through Cash App, Zelle, or Venmo, making it look like they’re coming from a trusted friend. Many people fall for it, sending money before realizing they’ve been scammed.

The first and most important step right now is to change your passwords immediately. That includes not only Instagram, but any account that may use the same or similar login. One of the biggest mistakes people make is using the same password for social media, email, and even banking apps. When one account is breached, it gives hackers access to everything else.

Security experts recommend creating unique passwords for each platform. Even small changes, like adding symbols or numbers, can make a big difference. The key is that your Instagram password should never match your email, bank, or shopping accounts.

Another critical step is checking which devices are logged into your account. Instagram and most smartphones allow you to see all active sessions. If you notice devices you don’t recognize, remove them immediately. This ensures only your phone and personal devices have access going forward.

These same steps apply to your phone, email, and smart home apps as well. Hackers often quietly log into accounts and monitor activity without users noticing.

While cybersecurity was a major topic, this year’s Consumer Electronics Show also revealed some futuristic tech that’s already making its way into homes.

One standout is a self-contained coffee mug that can grind beans, heat water, and brew coffee while you’re on the move. It’s designed for people who want fresh coffee without needing a machine.

GE also unveiled a new smart refrigerator that scans barcodes of groceries as you run out. It automatically adds items to your digital shopping list and connects with grocery delivery apps, making it easier than ever to restock your kitchen. The price is around $5,000, but it offers full automation for busy households.

Another unexpected innovation comes from Vivo, a company that created a $99 toilet sensor that tracks hydration levels. It attaches to the toilet and analyzes urine to determine if you’re drinking enough water. The device then sends feedback to your phone, helping users monitor their health in real time.

From hacked social accounts to high-tech toilets, the message is clear: technology is moving fast — and so are the risks. Staying informed and securing your digital life is just as important as keeping up with the latest gadgets.

