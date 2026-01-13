What to Wear to the White Out: Winter Affair

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Winter whites are about to take over Fountain Square.

Radio One Cincinnati invites you to the ultimate winter takeover at The White Out: Winter Affair, sponsored by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin, going down Saturday, January 17th, 7–11 PM at the Winterhaus at Fountain Square. This 21+ experience brings live DJ sets by your favorite WIZ and RNB Cincy personalities, giveaways, special appearances, and a full bar. Limited tickets are still available.

And let’s be clear… This is not the night to play it safe with your outfit. Step out in your cleanest, sharpest all-white winter fit and compete for a $250 grand prize awarded to the best dressed in the room.

Need some fit ideas or guidance? Here’s how you can show up and stand out:

1. An All-White Tailored Look

A clean white suit works every time. Blazer and trousers, a sharp dress shirt, or a fitted top underneath keeps this look elevated. Finish with heels, dress shoes, or sleek boots.