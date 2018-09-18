This is really crazy a woman comes late and misses her appointment to file a protection order and goes crazy, it looks like in the video she going off because she’s scared and really needs this to be filed ASAP! At one point she yells so loud that the judge said he couldn’t hear the people standing in his court room so the Judge walked out of the court room and escorted the woman back into court room now because he put his hands on the woman he’s has to retire.

Ohio Judge Resigns After Putting Hands On A Woman Filing A Protection Order was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3: