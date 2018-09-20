CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Twitter Reacts To Maroon 5 Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Atlanta + Why It’s Not All Bad

0 reads
Leave a comment
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show

Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

When you think of Atlanta, you think of T.I., you think of a Welcome to Atlanta medley with Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris. You think of Gucci Mane, Future, Jeezy, even the Migos. But one thing that I would never think of when referring to Atlanta is Maroon 5. But the NFL doesn’t care what we think.

Maroon 5, which is a great band by the way (we love Adam Whatshisname), has been tapped to headline the halftime show at the 2019 Super Bowl. As much as we love Adam though, he doesn’t make us think of Atlanta or even want to visit Atlanta. The NFL made a questionable decision.

We couldn’t be the only ones who had feelings about the halftime show so we decided to check Twitter for reactions. It looks like we weren’t alone.

To be honest, we would have really liked to have seen “March Madness” go off in the new Mercedez-Benz stadium.

We agree with Shea Serrano. Honestly, it’s just not practical.

 

Jake Rogers feels our pain. It just doesn’t make any real sense.

Now, don’t get us wrong, Maroon 5 has bangers. We can’t front like we don’t get excited when  “This Love” and “She Will Be Loved” blast over the loud speaker at Starbucks. But do those songs really make you think of football? Atlanta football specifically. Twitter doesn’t think so.

 

 

Are there a million others that we would have rather seen hit the stage before Maroon 5? Absolutely.

 

Even Shannon Sharpe confused and it’s pretty rare that Shannon Sharpe is confused.

Now, there is a glimpse of hope that can come out of all of this. Maroon 5 has a song with Cardi B titled “Girls Like You”. This means that there may be a liklihood that Cardi B could perform at the Super Bowl this year.

 

Maroon 5 also has a song with SZA titled “What Lovers Do”. If they brought her out, this could be a huge win for SZA.

 

Let’s not forget that Maroon 5 has already linked up with Future for “Cold”.  This could be an amazing time to represent for Atlanta. How can you not bring Future out in Atlanta?

 

And let’s just say Pittsburgh makes it to the Super Bowl, Maroon 5 has a song called “Payphone” with Wiz Khalifa. What an epic opportunity to make that performance happen!

 

So, you see, guys? A Maroon 5 Super Bowl performance may not be all that bad!

Twitter Reacts To Maroon 5 Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Atlanta + Why It’s Not All Bad was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close