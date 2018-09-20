CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Learn The Lyrics To Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Duet, “All Of My Life”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video

Source: My Block Inc. / Erica Campbell

Warryn and Erica Campbell are gearing up to release their first-ever duet together called “All of My Life.” While it stands as a worship song, it’s also an awesome reflection of the married couple’s love for each other. Take a look at a snippet of the lyrics below and check back in on Friday for the exclusive music video premiere!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

They wanna ask how long I’ll be here

I say forever

Let’s just be clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

I be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

Imma be loving ya

Everybody that’s up in here

Throw your bless up so it’s clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

I be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

Imma be loving ya

I just wanna show you that it’s certain

With my hands up, I call it worship

Yeah I know it’s real, yeah I know it’s real

And I ain’t gotta question how I feel

SEE ALSO: Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO]

The song continues, but you have to wait for the release for the rest! Hear the song here first on Friday, September 21 as Erica and GRIFF premiere it on Get Up! Mornings at 6 a.m. EST and stay tuned for the exclusive video premiere to be released HERE.

Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video

Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell's "All of My Life" Video Shoot

5 photos Launch gallery

Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell's "All of My Life" Video Shoot

Continue reading Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell’s “All of My Life” Video Shoot

Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell's "All of My Life" Video Shoot

In case you missed it, Warryn and Erica Campbell have completed their FIRST-EVER duet. Check out a preview of the song here.

Learn The Lyrics To Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Duet, “All Of My Life” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close