Learn The Lyrics To Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Duet, “All Of My Life”

Warryn and Erica Campbell are gearing up to release their first-ever duet together called “All of My Life.” While it stands as a worship song, it’s also an awesome reflection of the married couple’s love for each other. Take a look at a snippet of the lyrics below and check back in on Friday for the exclusive music video premiere!

They wanna ask how long I’ll be here

I say forever

Let’s just be clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

I be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

Imma be loving ya

Everybody that’s up in here

Throw your bless up so it’s clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

I be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

Imma be loving ya

I just wanna show you that it’s certain

With my hands up, I call it worship

Yeah I know it’s real, yeah I know it’s real

And I ain’t gotta question how I feel

The song continues, but you have to wait for the release for the rest! Hear the song here first on Friday, September 21 as Erica and GRIFF premiere it on Get Up! Mornings at 6 a.m. EST and stay tuned for the exclusive video premiere to be released HERE.

