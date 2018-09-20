CLOSE
Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Having Cereal With Milk For The First Time?

Is Kylie a cereal liar?

REVOLVE Desert House - Day 2

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

Uh, Kylie — you have some explaining to do.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner made headlines in a rather interesting way. The 21-year-old reveal that she finally had cereal with milk for the first time, leaving us to all wonder what in the world was her life like without cereal in milk!

What was the first bowl she had? Only the greatest cereal ever in Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

RELATED: Welcome To The Family: Kylie Jenner Announces That She Is Officially An Adidas Ambassador

RELATED: Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

But wait, according to some Instagram sleuths, Kylie’s telling us all a fib! Apparently she’s had cereal with milk before — back in 2013!

Now we don’t know what to believe. But let it be said now and forever — Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the greatest cereal ever made. Ever.

Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Having Cereal With Milk For The First Time? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Photos
