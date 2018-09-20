Wasps are disappearing! While this might sound like good news, it’s not. Wasps pollinate our plants and kill insects and pests that carry diseases that can be harmful to humans. Scientists believe this is due to lack of interest in nature and a lack of education on the benefits of wasps.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Wasps Are Disappearing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: