Orrin Hatch, United States Senator for Utah, came to Brett Kavanaugh’s defense. But, DL isn’t buying it. Hatch said that he knows Kavanaugh and he is a “man of integrity.” He said the same thing about Clarence Thomas when he was accused of sexual assault 35 years ago, and he turned out to be a woman beater, so his opinion doesn’t mean much. DL says either he has horrible taste or is a liar.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s GED Section: Orrin Hatch Has Bad Taste was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: