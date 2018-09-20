CLOSE
National
Home > National

Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But Silent On Returning The Funds

One of the congressman's big donors called President Obama the N-word.

0 reads
Leave a comment

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the GOP’s Florida governor nominee, denied connections to a racist once again. DeSantis distanced himself from a donor who called President Barack Obama the N-word, but the candidate will likely keep the campaign funds.

NewsOne did not receive an immediate response Thursday from DeSantis’ campaign on whether the more than $20,000 from Steven A. Alembik was given back.

See Also: Don’t ‘Monkey This Up’: Andrew Gillum’s Trump-Backed Opponent Shows His Racism To Florida Voters

Alembik, a 67-year-old self-employed data and email services provider, tweeted on Wednesday that the former president is a “F—KING MUSLIM N—ER,” Politico reported.

He wrote the slur in response to a Republican National Committee tweet disparaging Obama for criticizing the GOP.

“We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: we adamantly denounce this sort of disgusting rhetoric,” DeSantis campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a written statement, according to Politico.

But it’s unclear whether the campaign continued to hold on to Alembik’s contributions to DeSantis, which totaled $22,920 over the years.

It didn’t take long for the Trump-backed nominee to fire off a racist attack against Andrew Gillum, Florida’s first Black nominee for governor. DeSantis warned Florida voters in a TV interview not to “monkey this up” by electing Gillum.

DeSantis’ racist comment came less than 24 hours after the two candidates won their party’s nomination in the Aug. 28 Florida primary election.

The Republican nominee denied that his remark was racist but that’s hard to believe given his long history of associating with white supremacists.

After blowing his racist dog whistle in the televised interview, new details emerged about deep links between white nationalists and the congressman. He spoke four times at Freedom Center conferences organized by right-wing conservative David Horowitz, who has said Black people owe their freedom to whites who are the target of the nation’s “only serious race war,” according to the Washington Post.

SEE ALSO:

Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From Firing Amber Guyger

Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job And It’s With LeBron James

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But Silent On Returning The Funds was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close