Marriage Bootcamp is allegedly doing a Love & Hip Hop edition. Reports say that the next season cast will only feature couples from the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Filming has already begun. Sources told Divine Martino of Magic 95.5 Columbus, that Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy are one of the couples filming. Who would you like to see on the next season?

Marriage Bootcamp Doing Love & Hip Hop Edition was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: