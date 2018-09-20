90s babies rejoice. Destiny’s Child is back! OK, not quite. But all the former members of DC have squashed their rumored beef and are friends again. Beyonce and LaTavia Roberson recently reunited backstage at the On The Run II tour and it has us feeling all nostalgic…and dare we say hopeful?

LaTavia and LeToya were reportedly kicked out of Destiny’s Child, in 1999, over management issues. However, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland continued without them and hired two new girls Farrah and Michelle. Farrah would ultimately be kicked out the group leaving the final three members, Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle.

It looks like all is well between the ladies, which means we should prepare for a reunion tour right?

RELATED STORIES:

Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life Via Text Messages?

Beyonce Kept It Simple & Intimate For Her 37th Birthday Celebration

Beyonce Reunites With LaTavia Roberson At The ‘On The Run II’ Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com