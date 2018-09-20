CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kanye West Lashes Out at Drake and Nick Cannon On Instagram for Discussing Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West goes off on Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford.

There are videos on Kanye’s Instagram account where he does into detail about why he has problems with Drake, and Nick Cannon. He says Drake has been alluding to the rumors that he’s had sex with his wife, Kim Kardashian in his music and that doesn’t sit right with him. Nick Cannon who once dated Kim Kardashian came out in an interview earlier this week discussing his relationship with Kim and how she talked about her insecurities with her nose amongst other things.

Kanye would just like these fools to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths at the end of the day. None of us think that, that is too much to ask.

Instagram Photo

 

Instagram Photo

 

Instagram Photo

 

Instagram Photo

 

Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed In The Studio Flipping Michael Jackson Sample

2 photos Launch gallery

Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed In The Studio Flipping Michael Jackson Sample

Continue reading Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed In The Studio Flipping Michael Jackson Sample

Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed In The Studio Flipping Michael Jackson Sample

[caption id="attachment_762924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @zaytovenbeatz / Instagram[/caption] One of the nuggets dropped in Kanye West‘s return to Chicago interview with WGCI was that he was in town to hit the studio with Chance the Rapper. Some photos, and footage of the pair in the studio has already surfaced.  This morning, the undersized slides-wearing Yeezy shared a clip of him flipping Michael Jackson’s “Never Can Say Goodbye.” If you’re a diehard Kanye West fan, it will get you hyped. If not, you’ll probably say “whatevs” do his Sunken Place antics lately. He did tearfully apologize for saying slavery was a choice, though. Anyway, peep some images of Yeezy and Lil Chano—Zaytoven was also spotted in the mix—cooking up in the gallery.

 

 

Kanye West Lashes Out at Drake and Nick Cannon On Instagram for Discussing Kim Kardashian [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close