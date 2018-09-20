Kanye West Lashes Out at Drake and Nick Cannon On Instagram for Discussing Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

Kanye West goes off on Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford.

There are videos on Kanye’s Instagram account where he does into detail about why he has problems with Drake, and Nick Cannon. He says Drake has been alluding to the rumors that he’s had sex with his wife, Kim Kardashian in his music and that doesn’t sit right with him. Nick Cannon who once dated Kim Kardashian came out in an interview earlier this week discussing his relationship with Kim and how she talked about her insecurities with her nose amongst other things.

Kanye would just like these fools to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths at the end of the day. None of us think that, that is too much to ask.

