Russ Parr & Alfredas talks with Will Packer and actor Kevin Hart about ‘Night School’. Night School is about a man’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright.

Exclusive: Russ Parr interviews Will Packer & Kevin Hart about Night School was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: