Congrats goes out to Cleveland Browns Running Back Carlos Hyde! He had an epic night last night, not only did his team when against the Jets for the 1st time in nearly two years, but right after the game his baby boy was born.

As soon as the game was over, he rushed to the hospital where hours later he became a father. Hyde tweeted this morning to announce the birth of his”8 pounds 11 ounces, son, Carlos Jr.

Browns RB Carlos Hyde Becomes a Dad hours After Win was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: