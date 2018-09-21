CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Happy Anniversary! Cardi B Posts First-Ever Photo of Her Secret Wedding To Offset

For Throwback Thursday and her first wedding anniversary, the "Invasion of Privacy"rapper gave her fans a peek inside her super-secret 2017 nuptials.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Cardi B recently gave us a peek inside her super-secret wedding to Offset last year.

For Throwback Thursday and their first wedding anniversary, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper shared a picture of her and the Migos rapper saying their “I do’s” on September 20, 2017.

What were the duo wearing? Pretty casual by the looks of it. Cardi was rocking a white tracksuit, while her hubby was in jeans and a hoodie saying their vows in what looks like their bedroom, TMZ claims.

View this post on Instagram

TBT …September 20th

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Apparently, the couple got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, Georgia, the same day they jumped the broom. And now, they have a little girl.

What a difference a year can make!

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party

Cardi B Is Not Sharing Photos Of Baby Kulture Yet, And Here’s Why

2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://hellobeautiful.com&#8221; id=”3007262″ overlay=”true”]

Happy Anniversary! Cardi B Posts First-Ever Photo of Her Secret Wedding To Offset was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close