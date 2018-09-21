According to a study, female strippers make more money when they’re ovulating. The study says that men produce higher testosterone levels when they sniff shirts of ovulating women than when they sniff shirts of women who are not ovulating. Men may be able to literally smell ovulation!

Jazzy Report: Men Can Smell When A Woman Is Ovulating

