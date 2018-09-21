Did you know that 101.1 The WIZ is now on your Amazon Echo! Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get your favorite hip hop & R&B from Power on your Amazon Echo? It’s simple just say “Alexa Play 1011thewiz” Yea it’s that easy and now you got The WIZ on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!

The Latest:

Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Also On 100.3: