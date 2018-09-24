Ralph Taylor of Washington thought he was white for 55 years, but it turns out he’s 4% African. Now he’s suing for a minority business loan. It might work because of the one drop rule that said if you had one drop of black blood you were black. DL says if you want to be black be all in, “get ready for your credit score to go down and your blood pressure to go up!”

DL’s GED Section: If You Want To Be Black Be Black All Of The Time was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

