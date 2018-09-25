Schools have put a number of new safety features in place in hopes that there will be no attacks this school year. Schools have installed new security cameras, alert systems, and in some cases armed teachers. DL says that we need to get rid of these assault style riffles. He finds it interesting that we have rules and restrictions on medicine but less on guns.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Armed Teachers? was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: