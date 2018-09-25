Dunkin’ Donuts to change its name to just Dunkin’!

Dunkin is dropping the donuts! Well, donuts will definitely still be on the menu but they are dropping donuts from their name.

The company is renaming itself “Dunkin’” to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks. They do want to appeal more the millennial demographic. They are looking to bring the name change into effect at the beginning of the year.

The new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores and will eventually be adopted by international stores. The 68-year-old chain has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.

