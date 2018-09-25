Dr. Dre Mini-Series Denied By Apple CEO..

Apple CEO Tim Cook is not feeling rapper/producer Dr. Dre’s semi- autobiography drama. The series was produced for Apple but Cook refuses to air it due to its graphic violence.

The six episode show titled Vital Signs is centered around Dre’s life and was rumored to have starred The Wire’s Michael K. Williams, Ian McShane, and Sam Rockwell. Apple wasn’t feeling the scenes with characters doing lines of cocaine, drawing guns and an extended orgy scene. . The series has been axed due not hitting their target content audience. It is also unclear if will be able to shop the series around anywhere else.

