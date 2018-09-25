Is “The Family Hustle” coming back to VH1 this fall? That’s what reports are saying. sources say that the family did film over the summer and the Georgia Department of Economic Development listed the series was back in production for a seventh season.

After their public break up over TI’s infidelities, fans were under the impression that the show was through. The initial show aired on VH1 and premiered on December 5, 2011. The series ended in 2017.

T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Will Return This Fall? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

