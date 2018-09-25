CLOSE
T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Will Return This Fall?

AKOO Clothing & VH1 Presents T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle Premiere Screening At The Yotel Hotel In NY

Source: Michael N. Todaro / Getty

Is “The Family Hustle” coming back to VH1 this fall? That’s what reports are saying. sources say that the family did film over the summer and the Georgia Department of Economic Development listed the series was back in production for a seventh season.

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

After their public break up over TI’s infidelities, fans were under the impression that the show was through.  The initial show aired on VH1 and premiered on December 5, 2011. The series ended in 2017.

