CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A Sexy ‘Kiss’ For His 50th Birthday On Social Media

The former "Jamie Foxx Show" actress later apologized for posting the racy pic from the 1999 film "Wild Wild West.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Us Weekly Hot Hollywood Event - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

To celebrate Will Smith’s 50th birthday, Garcelle Beauvais joined in the festivities by sending the Oscar-nominated actor a message. But some think she may have went too far with it.

See, the former “Jamie Foxx Show” actress decided to post a throwback screenshot of the two kissing from the 1999 film “Wild Wild West.”

Quickly, one fan let her know to take it down, ASAP.

“You better take this down fore’ jada go on a twitter rant.” To which Gabby quipped back,” Bring it!”

She also explained the details behind that shoot.

But it wasn’t too long before other folks had issues with the 51-year-old actress’ actions:

Meanwhile, some folks didn’t see anything wrong with it and didn’t understand all the drama:

Nevertheless, believing that she “made a mistake,” Gabby later apologized on Twitter:

“Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day.”

BEAUTIES: Thoughts? Was Gabby out of pocket or were people overreacting?

RELATED NEWS:

Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This

Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-AVENGERS

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

31 photos Launch gallery

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Continue reading Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

[caption id="attachment_2996480" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty[/caption] Maybe it's our glorious melanin or infinite magic, but it's no secret that Black women just don't age, and when we do we do gloriously. We'll be 40-years-old looking like we're just out of college. From Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 30 famous sistas that continue to prove that we barely ever crack, if at all.

Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A Sexy ‘Kiss’ For His 50th Birthday On Social Media was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close