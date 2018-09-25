CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex Brothel In Houston

A sex-robot brothel is heading to Houston

1 reads
Leave a comment

It looks like all systems are a go for the planned “robot sex brothel” to hit Houston.

The brothel, operated by Toronto based business Kinky S Dolls is set to open within the next 10 days. In Canada, the dolls rent out for $120 per hour. Interestingly enough, no location or exact date has been revealed for the brothel.

“Our Love Dolls goal is to provide intense pleasure,” the website states. “We provide deep and satisfying experience both in the way we feel and move. We will allow you to fulfill all your fantasies without any limitations. We feel just like the real thing. We always fresh for you we get sanitized with Antibacterial Products after every session.”

It would be the U.S.’s first robot-sex brothel and allow patrons to rent or purchase robotic sex dolls.

Despite protests from advocacy groups who fight sex trafficking and a petition that has garnered over 6,000 signatures, some lawyers have determined that the brothel is legal.

“As disgusting as some people may find it, I think under the law, it’s legal,” Steve Shellist, a lawyer, told KTRK. “As we sit here today those types of products being sold, used or rented is legal.”

Legal analyst professor Gerald Treece told KHOU: “There’s a difference between human prostitution and artificial prostitution. And therefore, there’s no law, that I’m aware of, that prohibits this as long as it’s done to where there’s no public view of it while it’s happening.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Say What? Toronto Businessman To Open Robot Sex Brothel In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close