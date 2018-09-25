CLOSE
Watch Will Smith’s Epic Bungee Jump For His 50th Birthday!

Will Smith is doing THIS for his birthday

Will Smith has celebrated his birthday in rather epic style.

First he teamed with Nike and Jordan Brand to release a limited edition Air Jordan V in both “Friends & Family” and “Fresh Prince” color ways. The Fresh Prince Air Jordan Vs matched the iconic look of the Air Jordan Vs he wore during the pilot episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now? He’s about to bungee jump for his birthday.

See the jump LIVE below via YouTube.

Photos
Close