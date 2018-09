Leah dishes on the latest in entertainment. She talked about what was the tipping point in Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s fight at New York Fashion Week. Leah also dished on the status of Bill Cobsy’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

