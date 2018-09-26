Which Throwback R&B Singer Reveals Her Drug Addiction?

It’s so wild that I was just speaking about R&B singer Nivea and was wondering where she was now and what happened to her. She had a great run in the industry doing songs with Mystikal, R. Kelly and Lil Wayne and more. she married and had children with mega stars The Dream and Lil Wayne and then we heard nothing else from her.

Nivea recently did an interview for a new series on BET called “Finding.” It renewed the fans interest in her and left many people wondering if she was suffering from substance abuse because of her slurred speech and mannerisms. Well, Nivea has cleared that up in a new interview where she speaks on battle with addiction, her drug of choice and how she overcame. Listen to some the interview below:

Nivea added, “I’m a be honest. I did everything late. I didn’t smoke weed until 2010 after I stopped breastfeeding my youngest son. The pill thing I can’t do. I drink though. I had to stop that. Brown liquor — I’m a whiskey girl — has sugar in it and it makes you freakin’ fatter. I had to stop that. But yeah, I like to drink.” The singer went on to say, “I smoke weed here and there. Never no needles, no crack. I’ve done coke. But no pills. That’s it. My experience with cocaine, that wasn’t something I felt public with where people want to party. It didn’t do none of that for me. It was more of a mental thing. I had a different reaction than most people. I wanted to be alone. It was a personal drug. I wanted to write, play Sudoku, it put me in my head.” Nivea continued, “I come from an addicted family, both of my parents were on crack. My mom got off and my dad struggled over the years, and recently, over the past year, went to rehab, but that was the last 30 years of my life. The struggle is real. I was real caught up with the cocaine situation. It was pretty bad. I pulled myself up out of it though. In the midst though, I knew that was something I was allowing to happen, which was dangerous and reckless, but I knew I was going to come out of it somehow. Even though sometimes it got tough and I was like, ‘D*mn.’ I talked to Dream about it. I was about to give the kids up, which I think helped me. Because without them, I would have died…I can’t live without all of them. I need them for air.”

She also said she has new music on the way and will be featured on Lil Waynes new album, “The Carter V.” We are rooting for you Nivea!!

