Russ went to the doctor to get a colonoscopy recently and his results were less then perfect. He takes great issue with men refusing to have the procedure or calling it “gay,” because it could literally save lives. Black men should have a colonoscopy by the age of 45.

Rev. Marcus Elkins was against having a colonoscopy for many of the same reasons other men did. He himself didn’t go to the doctor and one day he fell very ill and was diagnosed with colon cancer in “13 minutes” and stayed in the hospital for 13 days.

Russ warns that sometimes there aren’t any symptoms, so you may feel ok while cancer is growing inside of you.

According to Elkins, the alternative is death. A 30 minute painless procedure can literally save your life.

Rev. Marcus Elkins Talks Colon Cancer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

