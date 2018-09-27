PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teacher in Florida says she was fired from her job after refusing to give students grades on homework that wasn’t turned in.
WPTV reports Diana Tirado has been a teacher for years, but recently got a job at a new school teaching history to eighth graders.
She said she assigned an “explorer notebook project” to her students and gave them two weeks to complete it.
She said several of her students didn’t turn in the assignment. That’s when she learned of a “no zeroes” policy at the school, in which the lowest grade allowed to be given to students is a 50 percent. The policy is reportedly included in the student and parent handbook.
When Tirado asked administrators what to do if student don’t turn in their assignments, the administrators told her to give them a 50 percent.
She refused.
Tirado said she was fired on Sept. 14. But, she said there isn’t a clause mentioned in her letter from the district because she was still in her probationary period.
She said on her last day of work, she wrote a message to her students on the whiteboard. It said:
“Bye, kids. Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50 percent for not handing anything in.”
She posted the image on Facebook, and it’s been shared hundreds of times. She hopes it will lead to a change in policy.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Facebook
Second Picture Courtesy of Nenov and Getty Images
Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
Florida Teacher Loses Her Job After Refusing to Give Students Points for Not Turning in Assignments was originally published on wzakcleveland.com