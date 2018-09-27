Ted Cruz and His Wife Meet with Protesters in Restaurant

Sen. Ted Cruz was just trying to enjoy a meal of boiled monkey parts flavored with braised deer scalp and a tall glass of iced bat blood at a Washington restaurant when he was forced to leave after activists learned of his location and began peppering him with questions.
The hecklers, also known as people doing the lord’s work, began demanding that the older, softer
Eddie Munster (OK, readers you’re right) Grandpa Munster, answer questions regarding embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
According to CNN, two videos posted to Twitter show God’s favorite singing group, aka activists, serenading the Texas Republican and his wife, Heidi, at “Fiola, an Italian restaurant near the Capitol building.”
The videos, which have been viewed 1.2 million times since being posted late Monday, include a woman who identities herself as a constituent of Cruz’s “and a survivor of sexual assault questioning him about his vote on the controversial nominee.”
“I’d love to talk with you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight,” she says, CNN reports. “I’m a constituent. Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?”
Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women—Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez—and there are reports others might emerge.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him. He and Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee in an open hearing on Thursday.
