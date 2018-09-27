CLOSE
National
Home > National

Ted Cruz and His Wife Meet with Protesters in Restaurant

1 reads
Leave a comment
CPAC

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Sen. Ted Cruz was just trying to enjoy a meal of boiled monkey parts flavored with braised deer scalp and a tall glass of iced bat blood at a Washington restaurant when he was forced to leave after activists learned of his location and began peppering him with questions.

The hecklers, also known as people doing the lord’s work, began demanding that the older, softer Eddie Munster (OK, readers you’re right) Grandpa Munster, answer questions regarding embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to CNN, two videos posted to Twitter show God’s favorite singing group, aka activists, serenading the Texas Republican and his wife, Heidi, at “Fiola, an Italian restaurant near the Capitol building.”

The videos, which have been viewed 1.2 million times since being posted late Monday, include a woman who identities herself as a constituent of Cruz’s “and a survivor of sexual assault questioning him about his vote on the controversial nominee.”

“I’d love to talk with you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight,” she says, CNN reports. “I’m a constituent. Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?”

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women—Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez—and there are reports others might emerge.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him. He and Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee in an open hearing on Thursday.

 

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Root

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and The Root

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Ted Cruz and His Wife Meet with Protesters in Restaurant was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close