Play That Back: Song Remixes That Inspired Some Fire Dance Videos

When the original gets elevated.

Birthday Bash 2018

Source: Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty

This week, the power of the remix was up for question when Cash Money Records singer Jacquees released his own version of Ella Mai‘s new single “Trip.”

Dubbed the “Quemix,” Jacquees’ version of the song was so popular that people who weren’t fans of the original song were now grooving to Jacquees’ version.

Ella Mai’s label didn’t seem to be a fan of the hype. Jacquees’ remix was taken down from Soundcloud and YouTube. Even the music video Jacquees shot for his version got the boot.

Fans were, of course, devastated…

Even Jacquees was upset by the takedown. He denied rumors that he was trying to make money from the song.

His reps also released a statement to Billboard saying, “For the new people who are just catching up to who Jacquees is as an artist, this has become very controversial for no reason. We love Ella and are cool with her team as well. He has been releasing not only Quemix songs but entire projects with remixes of other artists’ songs ranging back to 2013. This was an act of genuine support and should not turn into negativity for either of the artists or from their supporters.”

Eventually, DJ Mustard — who signed Ella Mai to his label 10 Summers — had to chime in on the controversy with a tweet. He argued that Ella had no say in the takedown and it was mostly the label’s decision. “When you monetize content you don’t own, you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers,” he wrote.

Regardless of whether Jacquees received money for his remix or not, the incident does raise the question of who can remix a song or not…

Especially when remixes are crucial to dance culture.

As soon as Jacquees’ remix went up, folks across social media were filming their own choreography to the beloved Quemix.

Unfortunately, a lot of those videos have been taken down now, but it proves how the remix can boost the popularity of a song even more, especially for dancers.

Tank‘s remix to “When We” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tre Songz serves as a prime example. Choreographers extraordinaire Aliya Janell and SayQuon Keys brought new sensuality to the song thanks to the workings of the remix.

 

Even Beyoncé probably hoped the sexy moves would come out when she slowed down her fast-paced “Crazy in Love” for a provocative remix on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. Check out the Jane Kim choreography at the 1MILLION Dance Studio in South Korea below!

 

Of course, when things need to be picked up for the club atmosphere, you can always count on Jersey club music for the hype remixes. Just peep how Matt Steffanina brought the choreographed energy to DJ Flex‘s version of Drake‘s “Controlla.”

 

Epic mashups also bring a new side to songs that are perfect for dancers. Choreographer Brian Esperon knows a thing or two about this. Just watch a group of dancers perform his moves to Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” “Run the World,” “Diva,” and O.T. Genasis‘ “Everybody Mad.”

 

Or his take on Cardi B‘s “Bartier Cardi,” “Bodak Yellow,” “MotorSport,” and “No Limit/Plain Jane Remix” with A$ap Ferg.

 

Then, of course, there’s arguably one of the most popular remixes that came out in the last five years “Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars and Cardi BDancers across the world hopped on the chance to throw down to this, including May J Lee and Austin Pak from 1MILLION Dance Studio.

 

It’s clear the remix isn’t going anywhere.

Hopefully, artists like Jacquees and Ella Mai will get their business in order soon, so we can have multiple versions to jam to and new moves to live by.

Play That Back: Song Remixes That Inspired Some Fire Dance Videos was originally published on globalgrind.com

