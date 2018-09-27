CLOSE
Columbus City Schools Bus Driver Caught Texting While Driving Bus Full of Students

A Columbus City Schools bus driver has been removed from her job after police cited her for texting and driving with bus full of students.

Police caught the incident on the officer’s body cam, in part of the department’s efforts to target distracted drivers this month. According to 10TV.com the officer spotted the bus driver tapping away on her phone and used his body camera to zoom in and confirm she was texting.

According to Columbus City Schools drivers are “not allowed to use any type of cellular device while the bus is in motion or while the driver is supervising the loading or unloading of students, except in cases of extreme-emergency.”

The driver is removed from the route pending a hearing.

Source: 10TV.com

Columbus City Schools Bus Driver Caught Texting While Driving Bus Full of Students was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

