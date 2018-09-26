CLOSE
Jailed Cosby Reportedly Had Hot Dog Bun Thrown At Him & Fell Down A Few Steps

Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

Oh Boy! Seems like Bill Cosby is gonna have a rough way to go during his prison sentence. Reports are already swirling that his first day was a hard one. A source from the Montgomery County courthouse told reporters that Cosby was reportedly allowed a brief call to his wife of 54 years, Camille, but on speakerphone. She did not attend the sentencing. He reportedly told her that his first dinner was gruesome. The source said, “He said he had a stale hot dog bun thrown at him and he fell down a few steps because he wasn’t being guided.”

An Evening With Bill Cosby At King Center For The Performing Arts

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Officials are reportedly keep a close eye on him,  fearing that he may endanger himself. Bill reportedly told Camille, “They took my cane, tie and shoelaces because they think I will harm myself.” He’s also reportedly begging his wife to find a way to get him out of prison, telling her, “Grab the checkbook and hire anyone and everyone.”

