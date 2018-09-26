Congratulations to rapper Meek Mill! He has been using his platform to the best of his ability since being released from jail a few months ago. He is finally going to get some recognition for it from Billboard.

Meek Mill will be honored with Billboard’s first ever R&B/ Hip-Hop Power Players’ Impact Award. The purpose of the event is to honor those who are “driving, influencing and guiding the industry.”

Great Job Meek!

MEEK MILL TO RECEIVE BILLBOARD’S IMPACT AWARD! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: