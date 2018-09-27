Kings Island To Remove Firehawk After Halloween Season

A few days ago, Kings Island teased the end of one of their 16 roller coasters at the park. Earlier this morning, we learned we’re saying goodbye to the Firehawk. The Firehawk’s final days of operation will be October 26-28th. It first opened at Kings Island in 2007. Before being renamed The Firehawk it was called X-Flight and was deemed the midwest first and only flying roller coaster.

Thrill seekers can ride The Firehawk before its demise at Kings Island’s Holloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest. The Firehawk will close exactly 11 years, 5 months and 2 days after it’s Kings Island opening date. No immediate plans have been announced for a replacement ride.

R.I.P. Firehawk. Final rides will begin this weekend, with its last days of operation occurring during the final we… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) September 27, 2018

