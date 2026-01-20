2026 White Out: Winter Affair [PHOTOS]

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

Last Saturday, Fountain Square was glowing in all white as 101.1 The WIZ and 100.3 RNB Cincy hosted The White Out: Winter Affair, sponsored by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin. We took over the indoor winter pop-up lounge at Winterhaus and brought together Cincinnati’s flyest crowd for a night.

The 21+ event included live DJ sets from WIZ and RNB Cincy favorites like DJ J Dough, DJ Smooth, DJ Supreme, DJ EZ, DJ Vader, and more with the party MC’d by Posted on the Corner’s very own Incognito and DJ Misses.

Guests sipped from a full bar all night, with specialty cocktails flowing freely; especially the fan-favorite 444 Verdict made with Henny, triple sec, and sour mix. The giveaways were also something to ride home about (literally), with tickets up for grabs to B2K, Cardi B, Cincinnati Music Festival, and Miguel.

And when it came to the fashion, baby? Let’s just say the assignment was not only understood, but aced. The all-white winter fits were sexy, crispy, and creative across the board. So of course, one standout walked away with a $250 grand prize for best-dressed.

Check out the full photo gallery and relive inaugural The White Out: Winter Affair night.