CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish join comedic forces in Will Packer and Malcolm D Lee’s riotous comedy Night School.

Hart and Haddish may be top-billing in the date night flick, but Romany Malco’s character provides a refreshing take on the modern conspiracy theorist/ hotep.

While promoting Night School, Hart and Haddish reacted the flat earth theory, revealed what it was like filming certain scenes and what Hart learned about lying to Black women. 

Night School hits theaters September 28.

RELATED STORIES:

Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, ‘Night School’

Kevin Hart’s Friend Accused Of Extorting Him

‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close