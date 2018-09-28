KANYE WEST: Big Weekend

Kanye West takes over the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere this weekend, with Star Wars actor Adam Driver hosting.

Kanye will use the spotlight to promote a new album called Yandhi, which will drop the same day.

During a media listening session, Kanye previewed the project, which features multiple songs with Ty Dolla $ign. There’s also an appearance from the controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine and a posthumous contribution from XXXTentacion.

Check out a teaser for Kanye’s SNL appearance on Youtube.

Fasho Thoughts:

Weezy didn’t set the bar too high with Tha Carter V. Despite all the hype and a day head start, Kanye could beat him. Especially with an SNL bump.

Kanye’s already resigned himself to the fact that he’ll be number-two in the charts this week.

Kanye is notorious for tinkering with his projects until the last minute.

Kanye apparently wasn’t the first choice. Lorne Michaels says they booked Ariana Grande , but she stepped out due to “emotional reasons” — at which point Kanye offered himself as a fill-in.

says they booked , but she stepped out due to “emotional reasons” — at which point Kanye offered himself as a fill-in. Hopefully he pops up in a skit or two.

