KANYE WEST: Big Weekend

Kanye West takes over the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere this weekend, with Star Wars actor Adam Driver hosting.

Kanye will use the spotlight to promote a new album called Yandhi, which will drop the same day.

During a media listening session, Kanye previewed the project, which features multiple songs with Ty Dolla $ign. There’s also an appearance from the controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine and a posthumous contribution from XXXTentacion.

Check out a teaser for Kanye’s SNL appearance on Youtube.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Weezy didn’t set the bar too high with Tha Carter V. Despite all the hype and a day head start, Kanye could beat him. Especially with an SNL bump.
  • Kanye’s already resigned himself to the fact that he’ll be number-two in the charts this week.
  • Kanye is notorious for tinkering with his projects until the last minute.
  • Kanye apparently wasn’t the first choice. Lorne Michaels says they booked Ariana Grande, but she stepped out due to “emotional reasons” — at which point Kanye offered himself as a fill-in.
  • Hopefully he pops up in a skit or two.
