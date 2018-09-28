Listen To Black Women: Do You Really Want To Get Cuffed This Season?

It’s that wonderful time of the year again. No, not Christmas, though the holiday is just around the corner, but before we get into snow globes and mistletoes, we must navigate our way through cuffing season. For some, the notion of having someone to keep you warm throughout the winter months is an arbitrary one, while for others it’s a way of life — at least for a few months. But considering relationships that are forged during this time of the year are said to have a notoriously short expiration date — you’ll be lucky if you make it to Valentine’s Day — we can’t help but ask: Do you really want to get cuffed this season?

Check out this episode of Listen to Black Women as our hosts discuss whether getting cuffed does more harm than good when it comes to building loving, lasting relationships and how you can increase your chances of getting cuffed for a lifetime versus a hot minute. Watch the video above and weigh in with your comments below.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, and Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

