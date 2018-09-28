Dr. Ford’s testimony was very believable. The sad part is that Kavanaugh is going to be confirmed regardless of what he did to her. The message that the Republican party has sent is that survivors have no voice. “You’re ruining this great man’s reputation,” is what people kept saying during the hearings. But what about Dr. Ford?

#RussRant: What About All Of The Survivors?

