Officer Lindsay Lohan: Did The Actress Police A Refugee Family And Get Socked In The Face?

Whenever Lindsay Lohan is trending on social media, you know it can’t be for something good.
The actress posted a series of videos of her harassing a refugee family in Russia who she believed to be part of child-trafficking. It appears she tried to take the children and ended up with a punch in the face from the mother.
According to The Express Tribune, Lohan posted on now deleted Instagram videos, “Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met, a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”
With the strangest accent, she says in Arabic and English, addressing what appears to be a child, “You want to come with me? Come with me. I’ll take care of you guys,” she can be heard saying in Arabic and English. “Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.”
Lindsay Lohan has clearly (allegedly!) lost it, she is BBQ Becky on overdrive.
