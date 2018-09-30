CLOSE
Officer Lindsay Lohan: Did The Actress Police A Refugee Family And Get Socked In The Face?

'Scary Movie V' Premiere Presented By Dimension Films In Partnership With Lexus And Chambord - Red Carpet

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Whenever Lindsay Lohan is trending on social media, you know it can’t be for something good.

The actress posted a series of videos of her harassing a refugee family in Russia who she believed to be part of  child-trafficking. It appears she tried to take the children and ended up with a punch in the face from the mother.

According to The Express Tribune, Lohan posted on now deleted Instagram videos, “Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met, a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

With the strangest accent, she says in Arabic and English, addressing what appears to be a child, “You want to come with me? Come with me. I’ll take care of you guys,” she can be heard saying in Arabic and English. “Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.”

She continues, “You should not have them [your sons] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life. If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you. I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don’t f*** with me.”She then follows the family, accusing them of trafficking children and says, “You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this.” The mother then punches her in the face. See the video below:

Lindsay Lohan has clearly (allegedly!) lost it, she is BBQ Becky on overdrive.

