Kayne West goes on a rant after his SNL performance

Saturday night marked a new season for SNL and a lot of people were wondering if they had enough time to fit in the Kavanaugh confirmation and they did.  Matt Damon made a special appearance and you can check out the skit below.  One thing that was not aired, was Kanye West.  He was the artist performing on the season opener of the show and boy did he give a show…too bad it didn’t get a chance to be aired.  According to TMZ.com, after the host signed off…

Kanye grabbed the mic and turned the stage into a bully pulpit, bitterly complaining producers were trying to muzzle him and deny him free speech and expression.

Kanye said he was pressured not to come on stage wearing what is now his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

The President tweeted about the episode saying:

 

TMZ had a chance to speak with Kanye after the rant, click on TMZ.com to see what he had to say.

