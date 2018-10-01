MODEL MONDAY: Iesha Hodges Is A New Kind Of Blonde Bombshell

Agency: Wilhelmina Models

Instagram: @ieshahodgesofficial

Claim to Fame: She’s has been snapped for Forever 21, Nasty Gal, ASOS and others. She’s also ripped the runway for one of Cardi B.’s favs Christian Cowan, and won a V Magazine/Ford Model Search winner in January of 2014.

There was a time when Barbie wasn’t brown. She didn’t have full lips, or a gap between her teeth. She didn’t have edge or energy, heck she wasn’t even anatomically correct.

Then came women like Iesha Hodges. The model’s “real beauty” has the very thing the commercial toy giant (not to mention the fashion industry) has been accused of missing. When you see a platinum blonde doll sporting her face on her Instagram page you get it. It just feels right.

She’s a new kind of blonde bombshell and her beauty is undeniable. Since breaking into the modeling business she’s been booked and busy with brands like Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs wanting to place her lovely features on front street. Still even she has been surprised at her own success.

She was named one of Harper’s Bazaar faces to watch in 2017 and told the magazine, “I was discovered at the age of 17 when I entered a modeling contest online. I had no clue that by submitting some photos of my teen self with shaved hair on the sides, a bad weave and poor background lighting would ever be the beginning of a beautiful journey.”

That journey has allowed her to stick up for others. She says “redefining beauty standards” is in her job description and devotes her time to mentoring “inspiring and empowering women and youth to follow their dreams.”

Hodges is fittingly one of the fresh faces reviving Fila for a newer generation reclaiming the streetwear appropriated by Urban Outfitters devotees nationwide with ease. Considering the fact that she born and raised in Brooklyn (a place some consider the birth of streetwear), this too just feels right on time.

Check out Iesha Hodges walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

DON’T MISS:

MODEL MONDAY: Lashira Moné Looks Past The Struggle

MODEL MONDAY: Asa Duger Combines Faith and Fashion

MODEL MONDAY: Michell L. Jackson Is A Mom Making It Happen

MODEL MONDAY: Iesha Hodges Is A New Kind Of Blonde Bombshell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com