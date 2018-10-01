1 reads Leave a comment
So we all know how Kanye get’s when it’s time to promote something… so I would take all a this with a grain of salt.
Or two.
Via | HotNewHipHop
Is this foreshadowing a political move?
Ye uploaded the photo of himself donning the same type of attire as his character did in Childish Gambino‘s “Feels Like Summer” music video. The Instagram post came with a caption that makes socio-political promises.
Kanye West Vows To “Abolish 13th Amendment” On Slavery While Wearing “MAGA” Hat was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours