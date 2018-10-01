75 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B officially surrendered to police this morning over allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at Angels, a Queens, NY strip club.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cardi was there because the Migos were hosting a party and allegedly she ordered the attack on one of the bartenders because Cardi believes she slept with Offset. She’ll likely be charged with two misdemeanors (reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct). It is said that Cardi won’t be arrested when she turns herself in. We will see how all of this unfolds.
Source: TMZ
The Latest:
- SHARK ATTACK: 13-Year-Old Bitten In San Diego
- Porsha Williams is Engaged!
- Cardi B Turns Herself In To Cops After Strip Club Fight [VIDEO]
- Cincinnati Bengals: Whodey What A Great Victory!!!
- INDONESIA QUAKE: More Than 800 Dead
- MODEL MONDAY: Iesha Hodges Is A New Kind Of Blonde Bombshell
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan Ghosted Because He Literally Can’t Talk About His Feelings
- Jazzy Report: Way To Go Seattle!
- Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Night School’
- Here’s How Important Religion Is To African-American Men
Cardi B Turns Herself In To Cops After Strip Club Fight [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours