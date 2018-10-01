Sam Sylk studio with Dr. Ian discussing his NYC Best Seller’s book ‘The Ancient Nine Chapter One.”
The Latest:
- EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Ian In The Studio with @SamSylk [VIDEO]
- EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Tony Rock In The Studio with @SamSylk [VIDEO]
- SHARK ATTACK: 13-Year-Old Bitten In San Diego
- Porsha Williams is Engaged!
- Cardi B Turns Herself In To Cops After Strip Club Fight [VIDEO]
- Cincinnati Bengals: Whodey What A Great Victory!!!
- INDONESIA QUAKE: More Than 800 Dead
- MODEL MONDAY: Iesha Hodges Is A New Kind Of Blonde Bombshell
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan Ghosted Because He Literally Can’t Talk About His Feelings
- Jazzy Report: Way To Go Seattle!
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
11 photos Launch gallery
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 11
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 11
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 11
4. Hit The Gym4 of 11
5. Find Your Joy5 of 11
6. Learn To Say “No”6 of 11
7. Take A Break From Social Media7 of 11
8. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring8 of 11
9. Give Back To Others9 of 11
10. Get Your Om On!10 of 11
11. Start Seeing A Therapist11 of 11
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Ian In The Studio with @SamSylk [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
comments – add yours