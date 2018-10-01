CLOSE
Cuffing Season: New & Black Netflix Titles To Binge With Bae

Tune in.

Netlfix, Netflix and Chill

Source: Getty

Fall is officially here and you know what that means—school, sweater weather, and if you’re grown enough, Netflix & Chill with bae.

Thankfully, Netflix is not only dedicated to bringing us the hottest mainstream titles in TV & film, the online streaming service is also all about what’s hot in Black culture. This October, as we cuffing season ’18 begins, we can look forward to laughing out loud at Kevin Hart’s standup comedy specials Laugh At My Pain and Seriously Funny. Netflix is also coming through with a few original titles that we’re excited about, namely ReMastered: Who Shot The Sheriff, which will take a look at Bob Marley surviving the assassination attempt on his life in 1976.

And, while Chilling Adventures of Sabrina isn’t necessarily a Black title, we are excited about all the Black faces who made the cast, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance perdomo, and more. Check out the other titles that made the cut below, plus the trailer for one of the most anticipated titles, Been So Long, on the flip.

Strong Black Lead Newsletter Titles (Avail. 10//18)

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

The Green Mile

Netflix Originals

Avail. 10/12/18

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff 

In 1976, reggae icon Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt as rival political groups battled in Jamaica. But who exactly was responsible?

Avail. 10/19/18

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Shad Kabango traces the growth of hip-hop subcultures in New York, the South and Oakland, California, in the ’80s and ’90s.

Avail. 10/26/18

Been So Long

A single mother in London’s Camden Town hears music when she meets a handsome stranger with a past. But she’s not sure she’s ready to open her heart.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.

Cuffing Season: New & Black Netflix Titles To Binge With Bae was originally published on globalgrind.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
