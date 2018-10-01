Prayers Up To Tyler Eifert After Ankle Injury!

0 reads Leave a comment
Keep Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert in your thoughts and prayers after he had a gruesome ankle injury during yesterday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons. Eifert was running the ball downfield when he was tackled by Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who then fell on Eifert’s right ankle and snapped it sideways. Tyler was then carted off the field likely needing season-ending surgery. Eifert has never played a full 16-game season after dealing with elbow, ankle and back issues over the years.
